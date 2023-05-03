HOUSTON (KIAH) – Looking for a job? The Houston Parks and Recreation Department has several openings for part-time and full-time positions in their facilities management, recreation and wellness, and greenspace management divisions. The spots they need most to fill are lifeguard positions.

The city needs nearly 200 lifeguards to operate 37 pools, and they are offering a nice incentive of $500. In addition to the bonus, the city will cover the cost of training and certifications.

The City of Houston’s annual job fair takes place Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the George R. Brown Convention Center starting at 9 a.m..

The Houston Parks and Recreation Director Kenneth Allen and Regional Aquatic Manager Ray Derouen stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to discuss the job opportunities.

In the meantime, visit the City of Houston job search website to search for open jobs, pay, hours, and qualifications.