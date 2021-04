HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job in the entertainment or restaurant industry head to the Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier for a job fair on Thursday, April 16th.

Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier will be hosting two job fairs in April.

Additionally, both locations are offering a sign on bonus: Secure your job today and receive a $250 Sign-on Bonus! $100 after completion of 30 days and $150 after completion of 90 days.

PLEASURE PIER JOB FAIR - Included in the Galveston Island Wide Job FairDates: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Galveston Island Convention Center – Ballroom A. 5600 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551

Bring copies of your resume and apply online at https://www.landrysinc.com/careers. Interviews will conducted onsite. *Some positions require a valid driver's license and/or pre-employment background check.

Opportunities: Grounds & Maintenance Crews Ride Operators Game Attendants Food & Beverage Staff Security Personnel Retail Associates Mechanics Admission Cashiers

KEMAH BOARDWALK JOB FAIRDates: Monday, April 19, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk – Human Resources Office Located in the Boardwalk Inn Shops next to Kemah Outfitters 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Or apply online at https://www.landrysinc.com/careers. *Some positions require a valid driver's license and/or pre-employment background check.

Opportunities: Hotel Positions – Front Desk & Housekeeping Food & Beverage Staff Ride Operators Game Attendants Grounds & Maintenance Cashiers Baristas Boardwalk Beast Crew & Members Restaurant Positions – Front & Back of House at the following restaurants:Kemah BoardwalkAquarium RestaurantFlying DutchmanBubba Gump Shrimp Co.Landry's Seafood HouseSaltgrass Steak House