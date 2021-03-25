NOW HIRING: Job fair at Thirteen Restaurant on Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the job market you may want to check out a job fair at The Thirteen Restaurant on Friday.

Thirteen, James Harden’s new upscale restaurant located at 1911 Bagby Street in Midtown, is hiring! The restaurant is hosting a job fair tomorrow, Friday, March 26, 2021, from 11am-2pm.

The new restaurant, which opened on March 4, 2021, is looking for restaurant and hospitality workers with fine dining experience to fill multiple positions including Mixologists, Fine Dining Servers, Hostesses, Doormen, Bussers, Server Assistants, Kitchen Managers, Line Cooks, Prep and Dishwashers.

Candidates must have fine dining experience and should dress to impress in professional attire, bring two copies of their resume and a valid ID to the job fair. Parking is available in the rear lot of the building. For safety, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

WHAT: Job Fair at Thirteen – James Harden’s New Fine Dining Restaurant

WHEN: Friday, March 26, 2021

TIME: 11am-2pm

WHERE: Thirteen Restaurant, 1911 Bagby St – Midtown Houston, TX 77002