NOW HIRING: LCSO seeking correctional officers

HOUSTON (CW39) – Jobseekers looking for a professional career with benefits can now apply to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO is accepting applicants for the next class of Liberty County Sheriff’s Correctional Officers. To qualify, applicants must be 18 years old or older and must be able to pass a criminal history background check. After completing the application, it must be forwarded to the Sheriff’s Training Director, Cpl. Ann Marie Mitchell for processing. Applicants may also visit Cpl. Ann Marie Mitchell at her office located in the Jail Administration building for an application.



Jail Administration Building located at 2400 Beaumont Ave, Liberty, Texas



Applicants must complete a three-week class, which will qualify them to take the Texas Commission On Law Enforcement (TCOLE) exam to become full-fledged Correctional Officers. The classes will start on Monday, April at the Jail Administration building. LCSO says there’s a limited number of positions available and anyone interested should apply immediately on their website.