HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lone Star College will hold a Workforce Instructor and Adjunct Faculty Career Fair to recruit educators to teach 2024 courses. New instructors will prepare students for successfully enter various professions like nursing, fire science, information technology, machining, land surveying and welding.

Instructors and faculty members are instrumental in providing Lone Star College students with hands-on teaching based on their knowledge and years of experience in their chosen fields. Patricia Woods, LSC senior associate vice chancellor, Human Resources

The career fair takes place Oct. 12 from 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry is at 6:30 p.m.) to recruit workforce instructors and adjunct faculty for workforce programs. The event will take place inside the Lone Star Community Building located at 5000 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands. The LSC Workforce Instructor and Adjunct Faculty Career Fair represent part-time teaching opportunities only. Advertised positions are for in-person or hybrid classes.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR YOUR INTERVIEW

Attendees will be able to talk with department chairs from various workforce disciplines across the college system who will conduct on-the-spot interviews and assist job seekers with applications. Interested applicants should bring copies of their resumes, unofficial transcripts, certifications and licenses. Instructors hired at the event will teach courses starting in spring 2024.

Lone Star College is looking for potential workforce instructors and adjunct faculty who want to make a difference in students’ lives and pass along their knowledge base to others. “Candidates should also have a passion for student success. Kristi Bonnin, LSC recruiting director

Visit LoneStar.edu/AWIC to pre-register for the event. View LoneStar.edu/Employment for full-time faculty positions and other job openings.