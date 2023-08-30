HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s one of the most celebrated Fall Faires that brings people from all over the world to celebrate the nation’s largest Renaissance themed event. Now, it’s holding a job fair for the 2023 season.

The Texas Renaissance Festival will hold their annual Job Faire on September 9, 2023, at the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds, starting at 10 a.m.. The Annual Job Faire is an opportunity for vendors to fill their staffing needs for the 2023 season. More than 900 jobs make up the Texas Renaissance Festival. Independent vendors will be interviewing for many positions such as hawkers, food and merchandise sales, food prep, games, rides, and more. Applicants should be prepared to work eight consecutive weekends, dress in costume and learn the King’s English.

Texas Renaissance Festival

TRF JOBS LIST ONLINE: You can also view an updated list of available jobs on the TRF website’s Jobs page.

A photo ID and a Social Security card are required, with the minimum age for employment set at 16 years of age. Applicants should come prepared to fill out applications and should bring multiple copies of their resume. Only interested applicants who can work eight consecutive weekends need apply.

For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.

WHO: The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest and acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic over eight (8) themed weekends.

WHEN: Saturday, September 9, 2023, starting at 10 a.m..

WHERE: Texas Renaissance Festival grounds at the Globe Stage, located at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363

PARKING: FREE PARKING – Upon arrival at the festival’s main gates, follow the signs to the designated parking area, then walk through the Park’s entrance and walk to the Globe Stage located to the right of the park’s entrance.

Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 7 through Nov. 26, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston.