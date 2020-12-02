Now Hiring: USDA filling vacant positions

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are in the job market, you may want to consider working for the USDA. The agency is looking to hire members to be a part of their National Organic Program Team. The USDA is specifically looking for Compliance & Enforcement Specialists.



The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) oversees the growing organic industry. This small federal program has an impact on farmers, businesses and consumers, enforcing the organic standards to continually strengthen trust in the USDA organic seal.



The USDA is hiring for multiple Accreditation Auditors, and Compliance & Enforcement Agricultural Marketing Specialists. According to the USDA, Both positions are advertised as “Agricultural Marketing Specialists (Regulatory),” and are open to qualified members of the public. You can apply online through www.usajobs.gov by searching for the announcement number or by using the links below.



Deadline for applications: December 7, 2020. Each of these jobs will close when 75 applications have been received, which may be sooner than the deadline.



The agency is also looking to hire Auditors to assess the organic certification and oversight programs of domestic and international certifiers for the NOP Accreditation Division. Assessment activities include conducting documentary reviews and onsite audits of NOP-accredited certifiers and certifiers applying for accreditation. Auditors can be based anywhere in the U.S., with up to 50% travel required (domestic and international).

Announcement: DE-10974002-20-NO

Apply: Accreditation Auditor Position



Compliance and Enforcement Specialists assess and conduct compliance investigations of alleged complaints, trade practices, and violations of the organic regulations for the NOP Compliance and Enforcement Division. Applicants may qualify at the GS-12 or GS-13 level. Compliance and Enforcement Specialists are based in Washington D.C., with occasional travel required (domestic and international). Only apply if you live in the commuting area or are willing to move to D.C. Relocation will be paid.

Announcement: DE-10973601-20-NO

Apply: Compliance & Enforcement Agricultural Marketing Specialist Position