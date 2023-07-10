HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’d like a job that puts you close to sports and entertainment, there’s a hiring event happening soon that’s right for you.

The event is called the One NRG Park Job Fair and it runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at NRG Stadium’s West Club.

Job applicants can get more information and register in advance on the job fair’s website.

Organizations like the Houston Texans and Aramark are hiring ushers, concession stand workers, ticket sellers, event security, and several other positions.