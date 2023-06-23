HOUSTON (KIAH) – Looking for a fresh start or a new career path? The Texas Federation of The People Foundation will host a community resource and Second Chance Career Fair Thursday, June 29.

The event is designed to provide individuals with resources, such as resume writing, and the opportunity to connect with local employers and explore various career paths. Tangi Smith, Founder and Executive Director of the Texas Federation of the People Foundation, visited the CW39 Studios to discuss what all career seekers can take advantage of at the Second Chance Career Fair.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 10am – 2pm

Location: Oakton Place

Address: 5011 Griggs Road Houston, TX 77021More information: TXFPF Community Resource & Second Chance Career Fair Tickets, Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite