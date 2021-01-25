Small Business Administration Houston office now accepting applications

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are a small business owner then listen up! The SBA Houston office is now accepting applications for the 2021 Emerging Leaders Initiative.

This intensive executive-level series is intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses and provides business owners with the tools needed to take their business to the next level.

The training is free and open to small business owners and entrepreneurs only, not start-ups.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Have annual revenues of at least $250,000.

Have been in business for at least 3 years.

Have at least one employee, other than self.

Participants must be CEO, COO, CFO, Owner, or President and be key decision-maker.

A demonstrated commitment, professionalism, and readiness to take one’s venture to a new level of success.

Applications must be received by March 15. Those meeting eligibility requirements will be contacted for an interview.



Start date – April (date tbd).

Classes will be held virtually.



Applicants must be prepared to:

Attend nearly 100 hours of classroom time and complete assigned projects over the duration – April thru October.

Engage with other CEOs, mentors, and business experts in learning modules and out of classroom strategic sessions. Apply here!