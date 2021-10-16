Spring Branch ISD hosting “Support Staff Job Fair”

Now hiring bus drivers, police officers and more!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend job seekers can find a new career at Spring Branch ISD’s Support Staff Job Fair. It’s happening Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Spring Woods High School on 2045 Gessner. Spring Branch ISD says no experience is no problem because they’ll offer training.

This list shows the available open positions at Spring Branch ISD:

Police officers and dispatchers

Crossing guards

Cafeteria workers

Bus drivers

Custodians

Lead roofers

HVAC mechanics

Carpenters

Grounds workers

Warehouse drivers,

All other support roles



Interested applicants can walk-in and apply and be interviewed at the Support Staff Job Fair. For more information visit this link.