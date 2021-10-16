Spring Branch ISD hosting “Support Staff Job Fair”

Now hiring bus drivers, police officers and more!

Photo courtesy of Spring ISD

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  This weekend job seekers can find a new career at Spring Branch ISD’s Support Staff Job Fair.  It’s happening Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Spring Woods High School on 2045 Gessner.  Spring Branch ISD says no experience is no problem because they’ll offer training.

  This list shows the available open positions at Spring Branch ISD:

  • Police officers and dispatchers
  • Crossing guards
  • Cafeteria workers
  • Bus drivers
  • Custodians
  • Lead roofers
  • HVAC mechanics
  • Carpenters
  • Grounds workers
  • Warehouse drivers,
  • All other support roles

Interested applicants can walk-in and apply and be interviewed at the Support Staff Job Fair.  For more information visit this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

