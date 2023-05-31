HOUSTON (KIAH) – the Spring Branch Independent School District is hiring for the 2023-24 school year. The district needs teachers, librarians and counselors. Anyone interested can attend an in-person meet and greet to speak with principals and representatives from each of their campuses.

The meet and greet is scheduled for June 6, from 9-11 a.m. at Don Coleman Coliseum, located at 1050 Dairy Ashford, Houston, TX 77077.

Register for the Professional Meet & Greet

There are a few requirements in order to participate. Each applicant must:

Complete a current Spring Branch ISD application online AND



Teachers must hold an eligible teaching certificate OR be enrolled in an Alternative Teaching Program and be eligible for hire.



Current SBISD employees must complete a 2023-2024 Transfer Form.

Also, take resumes to leave with administrators at the event.