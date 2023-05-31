HOUSTON (KIAH) – the Spring Branch Independent School District is hiring for the 2023-24 school year. The district needs teachers, librarians and counselors. Anyone interested can attend an in-person meet and greet to speak with principals and representatives from each of their campuses.
The meet and greet is scheduled for June 6, from 9-11 a.m. at Don Coleman Coliseum, located at 1050 Dairy Ashford, Houston, TX 77077.
Register for the Professional Meet & Greet
There are a few requirements in order to participate. Each applicant must:
- Complete a current Spring Branch ISD application online AND
- Teachers must hold an eligible teaching certificate OR be enrolled in an Alternative Teaching Program and be eligible for hire.
- Current SBISD employees must complete a 2023-2024 Transfer Form.
Also, take resumes to leave with administrators at the event.