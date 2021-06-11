The Galleria Career Expo this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend job seekers are invited to The Galleria for a socially distanced career expo. They’re looking to fill a variety of available positions ranging from management to sales associates and servers.

More than 25 retailers and restaurants will be participating including A|X Armani Exchange, Banana Republic, Chico’s, Forever 21, J.Jill, JOEY Uptown, Madewell, Palace Resorts, Sunglass Hut and more.

It’s happening Saturday June 12th and Sunday June 13th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Level 1, near Saks Fifth Avenue. For a full list of stores and restaurants currently hiring click this link.