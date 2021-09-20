Thousands of New Jobs in Texas in August

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Workforce Commission reports an August one-month record 5,500 new jobs in the Business and Professional Services Sector. This comes as with West Texas Intermediate Crude trading above $72 on Friday.

Overall, the Houston area added 4,800 jobs last month, according to data released by Workforce Solutions.

An economist with the workforce development agency Parker Harvey said, “”The TWC also revised upward July s report, wiping out the all the reported job losses for a net gain of 200 jobs." "On the face of it, August s not-seasonally adjusted growth appears mediocre, but taking that upward revision into account, we`ve added 5,000 jobs over the two month period,” Harvey said.

Jobs in the Construction sector also saw strong growth in August (+2,100) as did the Mining & Logging and Manufacturing sectors, adding 1,400 and 1,300 jobs respectively.

Additional labor market information including the detailed June report can be found at wrksolutions.com/localstats. The Texas Workforce Commission will release employment data for July on September 18, 2021.