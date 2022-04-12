HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) The ongoing pandemic challenged Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) in many ways over the past two years, ranging from the need to provide customers and employees ongoing access to technology solutions to the tightrope walk between public and employee health concerns.

All while providing ongoing high-quality service during the constantly shifting conditions of the pandemic. Perhaps no challenge has been so severe as the operational and staffing challenges that have hit the agency during the pandemic. HCTRA currently has over 300 vacancies at the agency, mainly in customer service and image review positions, and anticipate that number to increase significantly over the next several years.

To assist in filling this much needed resource, HCTRA is announcing the launch of a new and unique career pathway program which will offer job training, education, and employment opportunities for Harris County residents. The HCTRA Opportunity Career Academy is a first-of-its-kind initiative focused on providing career opportunities to individuals in need.

The event is today and open to the public starting at 10:00 a.m.. The location of the luncheon is:

Houston Community College Southeast in the Angela Morales Building/Learning Hub. The address is 6815 Rustic St. Houston, TX 77087

Through this innovative program, HCTRA will collaborate with Community Partner Organizations to provide skill-based learning and a clear path for career development. The pilot program will launch in Harris County Precinct 2 and include Community Partners from across the county. Once the pilot is complete, HCTRA will seek to implement the program county-wide.

Who is attending…

Adrian Garcia, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner

Roberto Treviño, HCTRA Executive Director

Cesar Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E., HCC Chancellor

Adriana Tamez, Ed.D., HCC District III Trustee

Sonia Corrales, Houston Area Women’s Center

Bishop Dr. James W.E. Dixon, II, NAACP Houston President