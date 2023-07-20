HUMBLE, Texas (KIAH) — Lots of school districts are hiring over the summer and today, another will be holding a job fair. Humble Independent School District will host an auxiliary job fair on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Workforce Solutions (4217 Tidwell Road Houston, Texas 77093) from 10 am – 2 p.m..

The district is in search of applicants for positions in child nutrition, custodial services, general maintenance, transportation and the Humble ISD Police Department.

The open positions are hourly and do require a high school diploma or GED, except for positions with custodial services.

To start your process to potentially getting hired, people looking to attend can fill out a job application on HumbleISD.net/employment prior to arriving. For people who cannot fill it out prior to arriving, there will be computers available on site to complete the online application.

Anyone with questions pertaining to any of the openings or the job fair, please reach out to Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or email HumanResources@humbleisd.net.