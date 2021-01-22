Typhoon Texas is hiring 1,000 summer jobs

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a summer job Texas Typhoon is hoping to fill 1,000 part-time positions in time for their reopening on Memorial Day weekend.

Positions are available in Water Safety, Food & Beverage, Retail, Cash Control, Front Gate and other areas.

Applications are available at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications submitted via with the waterpark’s website will be reviewed by the park’s management team with interviews conducted in person and virtually.

Typhoon Texas provides seasonal hires with free admission on days off and complimentary Friends & Family passes. Team members are recognized with Rising Star awards and are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

“Our team members learn job skills that will serve them well in the future, regardless of the career path they choose,” says Typhoon Texas President and General Manager Evan Barnett.

Typhoon Texas will open for the summer season Memorial Day weekend. Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking is available.