KATY, Texas (KIAH) – Typhoon Texas is now accepting online applications to fill 1,000 part-time seasonal positions as the popular west Houston family destination, one of the most-attended waterparks in North America, readies for the upcoming summer season.

Seasonal jobs are available for lifeguards, cash control, food & beverage, front gate, in-park entertainment, park services, maintenance and parking. Individuals can view and apply for available positions at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications submitted via the waterpark’s website will be reviewed by the management team with interviews conducted in person.

Those applying for a job for the first time should emphasize their leadership roles in school, volunteer work and extracurricular activities when completing their application, notes Christian Tate, Director of Human Resources for Typhoon Texas.

“If you’re responsible, attentive and like to have fun, then will find a place for you,” he adds.

In addition to competitive pay, seasonal hires enjoy free admission on days off and complimentary Friends & Family passes. Team members are recognized with Rising Star awards and are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career, and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

“Our team members gain real-world work experience, develop skills that will further their careers and make new friends along the way,” Tate says. “We like to think our culture is more like a summer camp and even go as far as calling it a ‘summer job you can brag about.’”

Typhoon Texas opens for the 2022 season weekends beginning April 16 and daily starting Memorial Day weekend. Season passes are on sale now at www.typhoontexas.com.

The waterpark is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.

Typhoon Texas is managed by Pyek Group. The company also manages Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville, Texas along with waterparks in Las Vegas, Nevada.