KATY, Texas (KIAH) – Typhoon Texas, Houston’s largest seasonal employer, has raised its starting-at pay for part-time seasonal team members to $9 per hour.

Also, for the first time, opening positions to those 15 years of age as the waterpark continues to ready for the upcoming summer season.

Positions at the west Houston waterpark for 15-year-olds include shallow-water lifeguards and as front gate and food & beverage team members, just some of the venue’s 1,000 part-time seasonal positions.

“Every year we receive applications from a significant number of 15-year-olds,” according to John Pham, Director of Marketing for Typhoon Texas. “This year we are able to open up new opportunities suitable for their age.”

Pham adds 14-year-olds who turn 15 this summer can also apply. He recommends applicants applying for a job for the first time emphasize their leadership roles in school, volunteer work, and extracurricular activities.

In addition to competitive pay, seasonal hires enjoy free admission on days off and complimentary Friends & Family passes. Team members are recognized with Rising Star awards and are eligible to participate in advanced leadership, career, and life-skills training. The waterpark also awards college and trade school scholarships to deserving employees.

“Finding a job at the age of 15 can be a challenge,” adds Pham. “We’re delighted to offer these new opportunities.”

Individuals can view and apply for available positions at www.typhoontexas.com with quick interview turnaround.

Typhoon Texas opens for the 2022 season weekends beginning April 16 and daily starting Memorial Day weekend. Season passes are on sale now at www.typhoontexas.com.

The waterpark is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.