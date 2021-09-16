Unemployment Rates in Houston trending higher in Texas and Across the nation; WorkForce solutions offer resources to find jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Along with the federal government’s decision to end unemployment benefits, WorkForce Solutions say Houston’s unemployment rates are trending higher across the state and nationwide.

WorkForce solutions says the Houston Area has about 233,000 people who remain unemployed. Their goal is to provide services to individuals and businesses to help boost economic development in this region.

Since extended benefits and federal funding for people receiving money from the unemployment office ended on September 6th businesses are hoping to attract new workers.

According to Workforce Solutions, this area had an unemployment rate of 14.3 percent at the peak of the pandemic. That number has since dropped to 6.8 percent in July of this year.

Officials say although that number is dropping, a lot of businesses still have signs on their doors saying “we’re hiring”.

Organization officials say there are several contributing factors to the high unemployment rates. The obvious reason is the pandemic, but one of the newer reasons are kids. Until recently, children have been learning from home. Making it harder for parents to balance work and personal life.

Studies found that parents are looking for flexible work schedules with a livable paywage. Officials say it’s around $15 an hour or more.

To make it better, WorkForce solutions offers free services. The group is there to help you search for and apply to jobs. They also offer training and resume assistance.

The manager at WorkForce Solutions, Michelle Castrow says they just want to make sure you find jobs that fit your career aspirations.

For parents looking to get back to work, WorkForce solutions says there are scholarships ranging from $43,000 to $52,000 available for low to moderate-income families.

There are a few requirements, you must be working, in school, or actively seeking work. The important thing is all resources and services are free!

A manager at WorkForce says it’s important for parents to go back to work because they set an example for the children.

It is vital to the economy that we have skilled and trained workers. These businesses can not function without their workers. So, even though we talk about economic prosperity it’s also tied to individual prosperity. Michelle Castrow, Manager at WorkForce Solutions Houston

Career advisors say if you’re thinking about changing career paths or you just want to learn a new trait, now is the perfect time to do so. Many schools and business are offering programs to help get people through the door.

The data shows that Houston-Area jobs grew their payroll significantly over the last year. There are over 63,500 jobs for people who work in the leisure or hospitality industries. For trade, transportation, and utility fields there are more than 28,500 jobs available. Lastly, for professionals like business workers, there are nearly 20,000 job openings in this market.

Officials say jobs are offering bonuses and incentives to encourage people to come back into industries. Since the pandemic started, most people say family and finance are the two determining factors. Meaning, they need to make a livable wage and have a flexible schedule.

The WorkForce Solutions Center is open on weekdays from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Located at 8373 Westheirmer Rd, Houston, Texas 77063.

There are several ways to meet with a career advisor. You can schedule an appointment to meet with an advisor in person, by phone, or video chat. For more information or to register, visit the WorkForce Solutions website.