HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and a mother & son duo, Brandy Norwood and Kendal Addington, work together day-in and day-out, working as line technicians for United Airlines.

Last week, the airline had the largest job fair in airline history, with a great turnout. Now, employees like Norwood and Addington are hoping more feel encouraged to apply.

According to the airline, 2,100 jobs are available online now. United hopes to hire over 15,000 new employees this year including 7,000 maintenance technicians by 2026. There were 1,200 maintenance technicians and this year the airline hopes to hire 2,500.

Brandy Norwood & son, Kendal Addington

Brandy and her son Kendal have worked together at United Airlines here in Houston since January 2023. Brandy has worked with the company for 10 years and say its been a joy to watch her son grow into this field. Kendal followed in her footsteps and immediately after graduating high school, he went to MIAT, an aircraft maintenance school in Houston. There, he received his Airframe and Powerplant license.

Even after getting hired for United, he’d like to continue his education and earn a degree in aviation maintenance or engineering.

You can learn more about available jobs with United Airline and training with the United Calibrate Apprenticeship Program here.