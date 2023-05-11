HOUSTON (KIAH) — This past March, United Airlines announced its launch of its new Calibrate Apprenticeship Program. The goal is to help grow and diversify its pool of Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Ground Service Equipment, Maintenance Technicians and Facility Maintenance Technicians.

Currently, United has 8,500 trained and certified Aircraft Maintenance Technicians globally. This year, the airline made a goal to hire over 15,000 employees, including 7,000 maintenance technicians by the year 2026. The Calibrate apprenticeship program allows students to ‘earn and learn’ as they work through the program. Apprentices will have three path options during the program:

Aircraft Technician-apprentices will receive up to 36 months to gain the training and skills required to earn their FAA-issued Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) License.

Ground Service Equipment Maintenance Technician-apprentices will get up to 24 months paid classroom training and the skills needed to maintain Ground Service Equipment that supports its ramp operation

Facilities Maintenance Technician- Apprentices will receive up to 24 months of paid classroom training to help them gain necessary skills to manage critical airport facilities such as passenger

The program aims for Aircraft Technicians to feel prepared to pass the FAA written tests, oral and practical exams for the A&P certificate. This certification will unlock various career opportunities in technical and management roles throughout United.

For all Facilities Maintenance and Ground Service Equipment Maintenance, you will become a technician at United after passing all tests and training.

In order to be eligible for the program, you must:

hold a high school diploma or GED

be 18 years or older

have a driver’s license

be able to legally work in the U.S

If you already have both the Airframe and Powerplant licenses, you will not be eligible for this program

To apply and to learn more, visit United’s website here.