HOUSTON (KIAH) – United Airlines is expanding in the Houston area and as part of IAH operation, it will be hosting a career fair on Thursday May 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hilton Houston North located at 12400 Greenspoint Drive, Houston.

UA plans to add more than 700 new aircrafts to its fleet in the next coming years. There are several job positions available such as flight attendants to be based across various markets, customer service, ramp agents, as well as maintenance technicians to be based at George Bush Intercontinental.

As part of United Next growth plan, UA will add more than 50,000 employees companywide in the coming years from frontline operational roles to management and administration including up to 3,000 new team members in Houston by 2026.

UA is Houston’s hometown airline and one of the region’s largest employers with over 12,000 team members and more than 400 daily flights from IAH to the most of any carrier out of IAH.