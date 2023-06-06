A job fair for veterans is set for Thursday at Minute Maid Park and will feature almost 80 employers who are hiring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The home of the Astros will be a haven Thursday for job seekers who have military ties.

The organizations DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting another edition of their Houston Veterans Job Fair at Minute Maid Park.

Veterans, transitioning military members, their spouses and dependents will be able to get in front of around 80 employers that have open positions.

Anyone eligible to participate who wants to take part should register online ahead of the job fair that runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Our mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets,” a press release from RecruitMilitary said.