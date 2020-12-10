Virtual career fair for Houston veterans

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are a service member and looking for a job then there’s a career fair you’re going to want to hear about. DAV and RecruitMilitary is hosting the Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, December 10 at 11 a.m.

The online event is free online and open to all transitioning servicemembers, military spouses and veterans, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserves.

“We ve seen a ripple effect over the past few years of organizations across the country prioritizing diversity and veteran hiring because they see the value of bringing this type of talent to shape the future of their organization," said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO and former U.S. Army special operations attack helicopter pilot. "Companies realize that having their employees and leaders be representative of our nation s wonderfully diverse population is critical to their success. And, they`ve discovered they can find that diversity, along with unmatched tangible skills and intangible attributes in the veteran population. Military-trained job seekers are an unmatched asset to any employer seeking diversity and hiring solutions with the most highly skilled and qualified workers in the country.”

Get all the details for the career fair at recruitmilitary.com