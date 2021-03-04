Virtual diversity career fair coming soon to Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers, heads up! On next Tuesday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. DiversityX is hosting a virtual job fair.

Free event for all job seekers to meet with 25+ Employers including: Exxon Mobil, Berkshire Hathaway, CVS Health, and many more



Over 98,055 people are unemployed in Houston due to COVID-19. This is an opportunity for job seekers to be interviewed on the spot virtually.



www.diversityx.net

The Houston Virtual Diversity Career Fair will give attendees an opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors that include Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, Google and more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and/or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.