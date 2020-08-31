Virtual job interview tips and tricks

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

How do you have a successful job interview during a pandemic? Online is fast becoming the new normal when it comes to getting the job you want – but you first have to get past the virtual interview. We talk with an expert about the best things you can do to make sure you are confident, professional but personable, and stand out for a better chance of success.

So What about lighting and background? CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with an expert to find out about that and more.

Part 1

We get to do it from our comfort zone, but don’t let it become a hinderance.

Part 2

Over-prepare for a virtual interview by personalize the interview

Part 3

Some final tips for having a successful virtual job interview. Know you’re virtual technology.