WATCH: Remember Palace Lanes on Bellaire? It’s now Palace Social

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) – Lots of changes in Houston. Remember Palace Lanes on Bellaire Boulevard? It’s now Palace Social. The next generation of bowling entertainment is here!

The newly imagined reincarnation of the much-beloved Palace Bowling Lanes will make its next-generation debut in the longtime former home of the iconic Bellaire Boulevard bowling alley this June.

The 27,000 square-foot space has been thoroughly refashioned into a dining and entertainment concept designed for modern-day lifestyles, starting with the contemporary rustic interior by Houston-based Tramonte Design Studio in tandem with Gin Design Group along with retro chic branding by acclaimed creative agency BLKBOX.

Palace Social will conduct an on-site job fair for servers, bartenders, party coordinators, salespeople, hosts, and kitchen staff on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.palacesocial.com.

In addition to a 159-seat open area restaurant and lounge, Palace Social will be home to eight bowling lanes along with an extensive 3,900-square-foot arcade, 600-square-foot e-sports lounge, virtual reality games, two multi-sport simulators, and three event rooms that can be configured into spaces equipped with oversized flatscreen TVs and karaoke systems.

“We’re excited to welcome guests of all ages to Palace Social, drawing on the memories of the past with a new vision of what a neighborhood entertainment concept can be,” said Billy Forney, Palace Social CEO. “Our goal is to tap into the nostalgia that folks have for the former Palace Bowling Lanes with food, beverage, gaming, and entertainment offerings that resonate with today’s tastes. We fully intend for new memories to be made at Palace Social, which has been a true community-driven project.”

Indeed, the project went through several rounds of fundraising that drew dozens of investors from the surrounding neighborhoods of Southside Place, West University, Bellaire, and Braes Heights who have a vested interest in a high-quality dining and entertainment concept in their own backyard. The buzzed-about venue – located at the new mixed-use destination Southside Commons, a Houston Business Journal Landmark Award and ULI-Houston Development of Distinction Award finalist – has already begun booking dozens of future meeting & events for groups ranging from university alumni organizations and area youth teams to doctors and nurses from the nearby Texas Medical Center.

The development of the food and beverage program at Palace Social is being coordinated by hospitality consultant Jonathan Horowitz of Convive Hospitality Consulting and features American fare created by consulting chef Ryan Hildebrand, who crafted a Southern-inspired menu with a healthy twist designed for widespread appeal. Think: elevated entrees, comfort food, salads, burgers, flatbread pizzas, kids’ favorites, and a dedicated display dessert bar. The menu will be executed by Chef Efrain Villareal (Tony’s Mexican Kitchen). The restaurant will be open for lunch, brunch, and dinner with seasonal ingredients served up in a warm casual setting. The expansive bar and lounge will feature craft cocktails and classic favorites designed by Beverage Director and industry veteran Jennifer Caldwell (Goodnight Charlie’s) and a bevy of beers and wines on tap. A private dining room is also available for larger groups of up to 50 people.

“Palace Social is definitely not yesterday’s bowling alley canteen experience,” said chef Ryan Hildebrand. “Our menu is loaded with elevated comfort food and gourmet shareables, a mix of southern regional classics and all-American fare that draws on the history of Palace Lanes while attracting a new generation of diners looking for a great meal in addition to the fun attractions.”