The Dress for STEM movement is a reminder to make sure we are including and encouraging young girls in pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As you look around you may notice many women across the country rocking their purple attire Monday, it’s not a coincidence. Its Dress For STEM Day.

Dress For STEM is a movement across the world to help raise awareness about the need for more women in careers of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The annual “Dress For STEM” event is held annually on March 14, coinciding with “Pi Day”, a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. The date March 14 represents the first three numbers, 3.14, in pi, which appears in many mathematical formulas.

The movement started in 2015 when a group of female meteorologist decided to come together and use their platforms to raise awareness on the gender gap in STEM careers. These women wanted to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science and hopefully inspire them to turn those passions into degrees and employment.

So why exactly is this important?

Research indicates that it all starts at a young age and while many children start thinking about STEM careers before the age of 11, the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school because of gender stereotypes and this usually prevents girls from pursuing higher education and careers in these fields.

This also leads to a lower proportion of young women pursuing STEM careers later in life. Across the globe, male students expressed science and engineering career expectations at twice the rate of young women in the 2018 PISA survey. However, the U.S. stands out for having one of the lowest proportion (6%) of 15 year-old young women who indicate aspirations to pursue science and engineering careers.

According to the Society of Women Engineers fewer than 10% of female college freshmen indicate intentions to major in major in engineering, math, statistics or computer science fields and over 32% of women switch out of STEM degree programs before graduation.

Women make up 47% of the workforce in general but less than 25% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math. Only 13% of engineers are women. Only 26% of computer scientists are women and female engineers earn 10% less than male engineers.

Looking at broadcast meteorologists alone, a 2018 Study published by the American Meteorological Society revealed that only 29% of all weathercaster positions are held by women, which was higher than the last two decades where earlier studies that showed that percentage at 25% or less over. That same study revealed that Females only made up 8% of chief meteorologist positions and less than 11% of evening shifts, lower than numbers in previous studies.

The ladies of the CW39 Houston team wore purple Monday morning to support the cause! Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on March 14 too. Share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM and be sure to tag #CW39Houston