WEDNESDAY: Spring Branch ISD Job Fair

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now, Spring Branch ISD are hiring several different jobs. There is a chance to interview in person at a job fair hosted by the district. The job fair is for auxiliary workers on Wednesday, July 14, 4 to 6 p.m., at Don Coleman Coliseum, 1050 Dairy Ashford in Houston.

The school district is looking for crossing guards, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, indoor air quality mechanics, lead roofers, HVAC mechanics II, carpenters, surplus warehouse material handlers and drivers, and grounds workers.

This is a listing of the starting salaries for available Spring Branch auxiliary positions:
Bus driver: $18.25 an hour
Lead roofer: $22.11 an hour
HVAC mechanic II: $23.71 an hour
Carpenter: $20.60 an hour
Crossing guard: $13 an hour
Grounds worker: $12.75 an hour
Surplus warehouse material handlers and driver: $13.50 an hour for drivers without a commercial drivers license (CDL) and $16.07 an hour for drivers with a CDL
Indoor air quality mechanics: $20.60 an hour.

You can find applications for the jobs here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

5-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

102° Heat index today - Adam Krueger

ERCOT roadmap to improving grid reliability

How much would a trip to the Olympics cost?

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

90 YEAR OLD VETERAN BIRTHDAY HAROLD LLOYD EATON

Why we aren't seeing activity in the tropics this week - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Lightning helps predict hurricanes - Carrigan Chauvin

Johnson & Johnson vaccine risk

Forecast rain chance for July 13, 2021 - Adam Krueger

National heat advisories - Star Harvey

LIVE look & quick headlines - Sharron Melton

Record forecast highs Tuesday, Wednesday - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss