WEDNESDAY: Spring Branch ISD Job Fair

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now, Spring Branch ISD are hiring several different jobs. There is a chance to interview in person at a job fair hosted by the district. The job fair is for auxiliary workers on Wednesday, July 14, 4 to 6 p.m., at Don Coleman Coliseum, 1050 Dairy Ashford in Houston.

The school district is looking for crossing guards, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, indoor air quality mechanics, lead roofers, HVAC mechanics II, carpenters, surplus warehouse material handlers and drivers, and grounds workers.

This is a listing of the starting salaries for available Spring Branch auxiliary positions:

Bus driver: $18.25 an hour

Lead roofer: $22.11 an hour

HVAC mechanic II: $23.71 an hour

Carpenter: $20.60 an hour

Crossing guard: $13 an hour

Grounds worker: $12.75 an hour

Surplus warehouse material handlers and driver: $13.50 an hour for drivers without a commercial drivers license (CDL) and $16.07 an hour for drivers with a CDL

Indoor air quality mechanics: $20.60 an hour.

You can find applications for the jobs here.