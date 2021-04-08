We’re hiring! Boys and Girls Club of Houston looking to fill positions

HOUSTON (CW39) Job seekers, listen up! Today, Thursday, April 8th, The Boys and Girls Club of Houston is hosting a virtual job fair to fill multiple positions.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents a virtual job fair on Apr. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., which features openings for full- and part-time positions with 23 clubs in a five-county area. Job seekers will be able to access “on the spot” interviews with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston human resources staff members and learn specifics about the jobs and the organization.

Clubs will be hiring for staff positions that include Club Directors, Lead Youth Development Specialists, Membership Coordinator, Youth Development Staff, Bilingual Outreach Specialist, drivers and more. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston provides attractive benefits packages to its employees, including dental and vison health coverage, paid time off, paid holidays and 401K retirement plans.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is the leading youth development organization in the region,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO. “We are looking to add members to our team who are passionate about mentoring youth and helping them reach their maximum potential.”

“Our Club staff members provide essential services during out-of-school time and in the summer for youth ages six through 17,” continues Hattery. “The virtual job fair will highlight the jobs available and how you can become part of a dynamic nonprofit that shapes the futures of young people in the greater Houston area.”

You can find a link to job openings at https://bgcgh.gethired.com/. Email Careers@bgcgh.org for inquiries about jobs and interviews.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org.