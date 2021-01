HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job or a career change Lone Star College may have an option for you.

The solar energy industry is experiencing massive growth but is facing a severe shortage of skilled solar professionals. Lone Star College and RigUp have announced a partnership to provide free training for students interested in joining the growing renewable energy industry.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those who have lost jobs in the oil and gas or construction industries to retool and learn new skills,” said Ken Kral, executive director, Lone Star Corporate College. “We are honored to partner with RigUp as they help build the solar industry in Texas and support tremendous job growth.”