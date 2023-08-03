HOUSTON (CW39) – Two’s company! Check out this kidcast featuring the Coppes duo. AJ attends the 5th grade at Rogers Middle School and Maggie is a 3rd grader at Massey Ranch Elementary School. They present today’s hot forecast together!
by: Carrigan Chauvin
Posted:
Updated:
HOUSTON (CW39) – Two’s company! Check out this kidcast featuring the Coppes duo. AJ attends the 5th grade at Rogers Middle School and Maggie is a 3rd grader at Massey Ranch Elementary School. They present today’s hot forecast together!