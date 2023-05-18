HOUSTON (CW39) – Joauna Carter is a 12th grade student at the Harmony School of Innovation in Katy. She is bringing us a sunny forecast along with her sunny personality. Great job Joauna!

Joauna is also representing her TWST4Girls t-shirt today. TWST4Girls is a non-profit organization that has a mission is to help youth (ages 11-17) to discover and achieve their goals through 1:1 mentorship, life skills development, career exposure, and cultural experiences!

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin volunteers with this organization on her free time in effort to further support youth. Free of charge, the TWST4Girls community provides life skills, mental health support, and adult enrichment programs (i.e. financial and estate planning, home buying, credit repair education, etc)!

If you want to enroll your child or become a mentor visit:

https://www.twst4girls.org/enroll-your-youth