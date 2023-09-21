(LIV Golf) — LIV Golf’s broadcasters weigh in with their picks for the individual and team winners at this week’s LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event of the 2023 LIV Golf League. (Experts listed in order of latest standings.)

DAVID FEHERTY

INDIVIDUAL

Dustin Johnson – He wants to prove something to U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

TEAM

RangeGoats – Because they ARE the RangeGoats.

TROY MULLINS

INDIVIDUAL

Cam Smith – Let history repeat itself with the defending champions here in Chicago.

TEAM

4Aces – Looking forward to a 4Aces win and the team reasserting its dominance.

ARLO WHITE

INDIVIDUAL

Brooks Koepka – Brooks was a little off the pace in Chicago last year, but the incentives to excel in 2023 are huge. Victory here could cement a lucrative top three spot in the season standings, and would also send him off to the Ryder Cup brimming with confidence.

TEAM

4Aces – The Team Championship in Miami is approaching fast and DJ’s 4 Aces want to secure that number one seed for the team championship finale. I fully expect them to repeat their 2022 victory at Rich Harvest Farms.

SU-ANN HENG

INDIVIDUAL

Cam Smith – Would be great to have our first LIV defending champion. He’s had some time off, hopefully rested and recharged to lift that trophy again this week.

TEAM

Torque – Been consistently solid the entire season with four team wins.

DOM BOULET

INDIVIDUAL

Anirban Lahiri – I think Anirban is going to pull off his first win here this week. He will represent India in the Asian Games next week in China and will go there with a shot of confidence.

TEAM

Fireballs – It’s time for the Fireballs to get hot this week and win the team title after coming close last year.

JERRY FOLTZ

INDIVIDUAL

Dustin Johnson – DJ for the win. Although not one to act like a chip might be present on his shoulder, DJ might just feel like he has something to prove….again.

TEAM

4Aces – I’m tired of outsmarting myself which has to be an oxymoron. So I’m going with LIV Golf’s version of the Yankees.

HOW THEY STAND

Here are the standings for our LIV Golf Experts after LIV Golf Bedminster. Each prediction received the individual and team points awarded to their respective picks.

EXPERT OVERALL POINTS LAST EVENT Feherty 271 Johnson 5, RangeGoats 12 Mullins 241 DeChambeau 2, 4Aces 4 White 210 DeChambeau 2, RangeGoats 12 Heng 175 DeChambeau 2, 4Aces 4 Boulet 174 DeChambeau 2, Torque 2 Foltz 126 DeChambeau 2, 4Aces 4