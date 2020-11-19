Goodbye 2020! Massive fireworks show to usher in 2021

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS and Nexstar Media Group stations across the Central time zone will again broadcast “Lone Star NYE Live!,” a New Year’s Eve program airing December 31, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT, featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular.

The New Year’s Eve program will air in 21 cities across 6 states — including 14 television stations in Texas.

Lone Star NYE Live! will include a live, 360-degree fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments, Reunion Tower, and SMU. The remarkable, nonstop 10-minute show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breathtaking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

The hosts for the 2021 Lone Star NYE Live! will be KARK’s D.J. Williams and NBC 5’s Katy Blakey. The pair, who hosted the show together last year, will broadcast from the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring you live coverage of this fantastic event for the fourth-straight year,” said Chris Berg, Senior Director of Local Content Development for Nexstar Media Group. “Each year, this fireworks show gets better and better. I can’t think of a more enjoyable and safer way to say goodbye to a difficult year than by watching Lone Star NYE Live!”

Special hometown stars will participate in this year’s broadcast and push the button to kick off the fireworks show. Additionally, there will be celebrity appearances throughout the 1-hour broadcast.

Can’t make it to a TV? This year’s production will also be live streamed on our website.