HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for a city to celebrate New Year’s and want to keep it cheap, choose Houston. It’s no secret that folks from other states are flocking to Houston and Texas in general, for the lower cost of living.

Each year, folks try to decide where to go for their New Year’s meal or an all inclusive dine to celebrate experience. Folks in Houston ringing in the new year are looking for the best beverage prices, affordable fine dining, legality of fireworks and walkability. Houston has it all!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WalletHub ranked best cities to celebrate New Year’s and found where Houston ranks for all those things. Turns out, Houston ranks 1st for availability of affordable fine dining. So be sure to book your restaurant reservations before it’s too late.

Houston also ranks first for legality of fireworks. Now, that doesn’t mean that you can pop fireworks anywhere in the city. You certainly can’t have them in your vehicle either according to Houston laws.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-new-years-eve/17263

According to the City of Houston:

The use of fireworks are not only illegal in the City and parts of the County but they are also are very dangerous. It is illegal to discharge fireworks the City of Houston. A Texas House Bill allows for the transportation of fireworks, however there are restrictions including where the fireworks are located inside the vehicle and if they are opened or unopened. See HB1813 for more information. City of Houston website

The fines are anywhere from $500 – $2000 for each individual firework.