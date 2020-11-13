Looking Back: Pictures from past Lone Star NYE Live! events

This in an archive story from previous Lone Star NYE! broadcasts. Be sure to tune into Lone Star NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — The 2019 version of Lone Star NYE was the first time our broadcast ventured into Texas LIVE! in Arlington, Texas…and the venue didn’t disappoint!

The night proved to be one to remember — and one of the biggest parties North Texas has ever seen!

Here are a few of the highlights in photos:



























