Looking back: Sundance Head performs at ‘Lone Star NYE Live’

This in an archive story from previous Lone Star NYE! broadcasts. Be sure to tune into Lone Star NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

ARLINGTON, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — Winner of the 2016 season of The Voice, Sundance Head performed during “Lone Star NYE Live” to close out 2019.

“We were playing music down here in Texas and we thought we were doing good but we wanted to take it to a national platform and that’s what ‘The Voice’ has enabled me to do,” Head said.

And while he’s taken his brand of “soul country” on tour with some of the biggest names in the genre, he was proud to perform back home in Texas for an amazing New Year’s Eve show.