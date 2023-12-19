HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Texas Lottery scratch off can give you many things if you win. Now it can be your ticket to space. The Texas Lottery announced this month a new promotion that could send four lucky winners to space. Eric Henrikson has the details about how you can also get a chance to win $100,000.
