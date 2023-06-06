MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KIAH) — The answer might be yes! This after a new and lucky Missouri City resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million dollar for the drawing on May 27th. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 396, located at 6350 N. Eldridge Parkway, in Houston. The winner decided to remain anonymous. The second tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (24-38-39-48-56), but not the red Powerball number (4).

This is the second time in less than a week that a Missouri resident wins a lottery prize. The previous winner won a $2 million dollar prize in a scratch ticket. The ticket was purchased at Murphy Chevron, located at 3702 Greenbriar Drive, in Stafford.