KATY, Texas (KIAH) — The next Powerball drawing will be over $1 billion but one lucky person from Katy has already one a prize.

That Katy resident has officially claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on July 15. They bought their ticket at Edge Mart, located at 21411 Clay Road #B, in Katy. The winner/claimant has decided to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-43-55-57), but not the red Powerball number (18). The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

How to win Powerball

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*.

A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected.

All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. (CST). The next Powerball jackpot is now over $1 billion.