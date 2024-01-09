KATY, Texas (KIAH) – In a stroke of luck, a Katy resident emerged as the latest Powerball millionaire, claiming a whopping $2 million prize from the drawing held back on December 27. The anonymous winner’s Quick Pick ticket, purchased at Timewise Food Store #295, located at 23903 Katy Freeway (at I-10 Ernestes Road), in Katy, matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn – 4, 11, 38, 51, and 68 – but missed the red Powerball number (1). The Power Play number for the winning ticket was 5.

How to play

The Powerball Grand Prizes, which start at $20 million, snowballs in value until the jackpot is won. To win the jackpot, players must match five numbers from a string of 69 numbers. One Powerball number is pulled out of 26 numbers. For an extra $1 per play, players can choose a Power Play®, multiplying their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five, or even ten times.

When are Powerball drawings?

In this case, the Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize stood at an impressive $2,000,000. Powerball players can catch the broadcasted numbers drawing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. (CST).