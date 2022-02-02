AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 71 players have accepted invitations to play in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

39 of the top 40 amateurs in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking are set to tee off in this year’s tournament.

The tournament takes place the week before the 86th Masters Golf Tournament, with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31. On Friday, April 1, the players will attend a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, followed by the final round on April 2.

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage starting at Noon. Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2022 AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR FIELD

As of February 2, 2022

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (10)

Jenny Bae, Suwanee, Ga. (8)

Shinsil Bang, Anseong, Republic of Korea (9)

Carla Bernat Escuder, Castellon, Spain (9)

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (8)

Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (8)

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (1)

Briana Chacon, Whittier, Calif. (8)

Hannah Darling, Midlothian, Scotland (4)

Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif. (6)

Louise Duncan, West Kilbride, Scotland (2)

Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (9)

Alexandra Forsterling, Berlin, Germany (9)

Annabell Fuller, London, England (9)

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (8)

Savannah Grewal, Ontario, Canada (10)

Mizuki Hashimoto, Hyogo, Japan (3)

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)

Youmin Hwang, Gyeonggi Province, Korea (9)

Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)

Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)

Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)

Irene Kim, La Palma, Calif. (8)

Sara Kouskova, Prague, Czech Republic (9)

Aline Krauter, Stuttgart, Germany (9)

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (8)

Jeong Hyun Lee, Seoul, Korea (9)

Amalie Leth-Nissen, Herlev, Denmark (9)

Beth Lillie, Fullerton, Calif. (8)

Jiyoo Lim, Hwaseong, Korea (9)

Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Madrid, Spain (9)

Antonia Malate, Seaside, Calif. (8)

Caley McGinty, Bristol, England (9)

Carolina Melgrati, Milan, Italy (9)

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (8)

Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (8)

Benedetta Moresco, Vicenza, Italy (9)

Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C. (8)

Hinano Muguruma, Yokohama, Japan (9)

Katherine Muzi, Newport Beach, Calif. (8)

Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (8)

Natasha Andrea Oon, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (9)

Meja Ortengren, Linkoping, Sweden (9)

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)

Valery Plata, Bucaramanga, Colombia (9)

Avani Prashanth, Bengaluru, India (10)

Kirsten Rudgeley, Carramar, Australia (10)

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)

Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (8)

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)

Paula Schulz-Hanssen, St. Leon-Rot, Germany (9)

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (8)

Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (8)

Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)

Emma Spitz, Vienna, Austria (9)

Latanna Stone, Riverview, Fla. (8)

Caroline Sturdza, Geneva, Switzerland (9)

Shannon Tan, Singapore (10)

Ayaka Tezuka, Yamanashi, Japan (9)

Beatrice Wallin, Olofstrop, Sweden (9)

Lauren Walsh, Kildare, Ireland (9)

Crystal Wang, Diamond Bar, Calif. (8)

Yana Wilson, Henderson, Nev. (8)

Lei Ye, Shanghai, China (9)

Xiaowen Yin, Tianjin, China (9)

Rin Yoshida, Chiba, Japan (9)

Liqi Zeng, Jiangxi, China (9)

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (5)

Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas (8)