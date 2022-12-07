Mental Health Resources

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Call or text: 9-8-8

Chat online: 988lifeline.org

Support for people who are deaf and hard of hearing: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 988.

Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support and trains volunteers to support people in crisis.

Text: TX to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support in the U.S.

Visit: crisistextline.org

Parent and Youth Suicide Prevention

It is important for parents to know how to talk to their youth about suicide prevention. To learn about connecting with youth to discuss thoughts of suicide, download the Youth Suicide Prevention (PDF) and Youth Suicide Prevention Wallet Card (PDF).

Teacher and Youth Suicide Prevention

It is important for school personnel to know how to talk to their student about suicide prevention. To learn about connecting with students to discuss thoughts of suicide, download the Teacher Youth Suicide Prevention (PDF).

Support for Veterans and Their Loved Ones

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring and confidential support 24/7.

Call: 9-8-8 and Press 1

Chat online: veteranscrisisline.net

Send a text message: 838255

Support for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Language Matters

Discussing suicide in a neutral and factual manner decreases stigma and encourages others to open up about suicide. Download Language Matters: Talking About Suicide (PDF) for more information about speaking about suicide in a safe and caring manner.

Postvention

Postvention describes the response provided to individuals and communities to promote hope and healing after a suicide death. To learn more about safe postvention practices, download Postvention (PDF).

Compassion Fatigue

Compassion fatigue is real and affects people working in the mental health field. Combating compassion fatigue is an important part of suicide prevention. Learn more about the symptoms of compassion fatigue by downloading Compassion Fatigue (PDF).

Older Adult Suicide Prevention

Discussions about mental health and checking in with older adults who have experienced a significant loss is important. To learn more, download the Mental Health in Older Adults (PDF) informational flyer.

Mental Health Technology Transfer Center Network

The MHTTC provides training and technical assistance to enhance the capacity of the behavioral health and related workforces to deliver evidence-based practices to people with mental illness. Its Northeast and Caribbean region provides many resources in English and Spanish and recently produced two resources for assessing and evaluating suicide risk.

Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative

Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative provides free resources, educational information, phone apps and training.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

AFSP has local chapters throughout the state that can deliver education programs to schools, workplaces and communities.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Local NAMI chapters can deliver education programs to communities.

Help Outside the United States

To find a suicide helpline outside the United States, visit: