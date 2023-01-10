CW39 at the 2023 MLK Grande Parade

2023 MLK Grande Parade
January 16 2023 10:00 am

CW39 Houston will be at the 2023 MLK Grande parade. Join CW39’s DeJonique Garrison and Seth Kovar as they give you a LIVE look online.

Celebrating its 29th Anniversary, welcome to the 29th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston, one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the U.S. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Annual MLK Grande Parade involves millions through television, social media, and spectatorship.

Courtesy of MLK Grande Parade

This celebration assembles a variety of dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, College, primary and secondary school marching bands, floats, and corporate and civic organizations from across the country.

The parade route will be in Midtown and begin at San Jacinto at Elgin Street.

