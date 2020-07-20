85 Young children among South Texas surge in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON (AP) – A health official says most of the 85 young children in a South Texas county who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive this month amid a surge in the state. Corpus Christi-Nueces County’s public health director, Annette Rodriguez, told The Associated Press by phone Sunday that nearly all of the children, most of who were age 1 or younger, were expected to recover on their own.

One of the 85 children died, but officials are still trying to determine if COVID-19 was the cause. Rodriguez says 60 of the children, all of them infants, have been diagnosed this month. Texas is one of the states that has had a big surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

