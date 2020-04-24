Morning Dose: Actor Jay Ellis talks HBO hit comedy “Insecure” and Hulu series “Mrs. America”

CW39 Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with TV, film actor, activist and entrepreneur Jay Ellis. He stars in HBO’s number one hit comedy “Insecure” and Hulu series “Mrs. America.”

On “Insecure,” Ellis’ character “Lawrence” is moving past some of the challenges he faced in Season 3, where we saw him go on a date with a new woman.

In Season 4, we find out more about the dynamics of that new relationship and a little about what to expect as we see it play out on-screen.

Many may wonder why this show is HBO’s number one hit. – “It’s relatable,” Ellis says.

Especially for women and anyone in relationships.

We really saw other people get pulled in, and their stories get pulled in that were relatable, real and true. They strike us at our core and make us argue, laugh, and cry. They inspire us. Jay Ellis, HBO, “Insecure”

Ellis is also starring in the Hulu series “Mrs. America,” featuring stars like Academy Award winners, actress Cate Blanchett, and filmmaking duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

When he recalls his first experience on that show, he recalls making sure he knew his role.

I just remember not wanting to mess up. I remember looking at every single word and making sure I had it right. Jay Ellis, about being on the set of Mrs. America

Ellis currently lives in Los Angeles, CA..

