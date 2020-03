Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know AJ "Akua" Johnson from hit classic films such as "House Party," "Baby Boy" and "School Daze!"

Johnson is also a philanthropist, fitness guru, life coach and empowering woman. Find why Ghana is considered a second home for Johnson along with what we could expect from her as Stephanie in the new show "Stuck With You!"

Johnson even showed viewers signature dance moves from House Party!