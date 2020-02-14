Astros apologize for sign stealing scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Astros held their first open clubhouse at spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida Thursday. This is the first time the media was able to ask the entire team about any remorse they have regarding their role in sign stealing.

In January, Major League Baseball revealed their findings from the investigation into the franchise's 2017 playoff run, which ended with a World Series title. MLB found that the team used improper technology to decode opponents signs during the playoffs. The punishment handed down by the league involved a $5 million fine, and a one year ban for general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. Astros team owner, Jim Crane, then fired both Luhnow and Hinch.

Hannah Trippett breaks down the Astros' apologies in the video above.